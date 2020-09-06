Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 263,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 23,349 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of HMN stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $446,091.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.