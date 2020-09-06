Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Hancock Whitney worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after buying an additional 107,050 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.97. Hancock Whitney Corp has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

