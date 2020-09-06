Barclays PLC Acquires 5,305 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,495,000 after buying an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,371,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,494,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,094,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,211,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 489,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 76,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LKFN opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.99. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $125,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.