State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 4,540 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Robert Half International worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 461.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.38 and a 1 year high of $63.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

