State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,499 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in FOX by 17.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in FOX by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 23.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 49,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,401,783.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 98,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,535.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 229,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,895,077.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,965.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 380,078 shares of company stock valued at $10,169,880. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOX shares. Loop Capital raised FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of FOX opened at $27.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.48. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. FOX had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.