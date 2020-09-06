State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.61% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,082,000 after buying an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 64.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 394,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 508,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 429,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $29.84 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $719.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.49 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 11.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Loren Davis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

