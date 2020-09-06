744 Shares in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 346,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,412,000 after buying an additional 210,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 56.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 53,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,292,000 after purchasing an additional 37,015 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $822.00 to $977.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total value of $854,923.32. Also, major shareholder C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total transaction of $5,336,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 77,681 shares of company stock worth $53,548,048 in the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $810.39 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $897.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $809.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.59.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

