Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Varonis Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $661,000.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $127.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.89 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $123,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,450.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $374,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,132,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,977 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,584. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.89.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

