First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $7.44 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.3% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.16. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,074 shares of company stock valued at $30,402,080. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

