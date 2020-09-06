Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 747,251 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $236,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Microsoft by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after buying an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after buying an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $214.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,644.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

