Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,074 shares of company stock valued at $30,402,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,644.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

