Cypress Funds LLC Has $70.14 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cypress Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,655 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 9.6% of Cypress Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cypress Funds LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $214.25 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.72 and a 200-day moving average of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

