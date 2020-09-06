Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,761 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,213,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,337,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,930 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,782,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,643,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 141,074 shares of company stock worth $30,402,080 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

