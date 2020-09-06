Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 763,588 Shares of Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,275 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 763,588 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Westpac Banking worth $30,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,967,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westpac Banking by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Westpac Banking by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Westpac Banking by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 210,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 98,279 shares in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Westpac Banking Corp has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Westpac Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

