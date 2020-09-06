Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,157,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $30,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

