Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 53,705 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.66% of Magellan Health worth $30,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of MGLN opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.18. Magellan Health Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $81.04.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

