State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.67% of Univest Financial worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Univest Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP opened at $16.52 on Friday. Univest Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $474.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UVSP. ValuEngine downgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Univest Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

