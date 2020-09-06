Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 4,068.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29,452 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Shares of EWBC opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

