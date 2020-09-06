National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,179,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,932,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 22.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,795,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,136,000 after buying an additional 865,595 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 136.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,073,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,115,000 after buying an additional 2,347,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $37.45 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

