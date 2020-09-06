Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE PHG opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $54.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $45.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

