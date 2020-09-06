Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) CEO Sells $6,114,817.50 in Stock

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $126.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.51, a current ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $150.00.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.68 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Livongo Health will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Livongo Health by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Livongo Health during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LVGO shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Livongo Health from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

