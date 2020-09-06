Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP trimmed its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.26. Black Hills Corp has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $326.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

In other news, CEO Linden R. Evans bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,048.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho lowered their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.