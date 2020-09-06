Ajo LP Buys New Shares in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RXN opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Rexnord from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

In other Rexnord news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 71,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $2,257,927.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,261.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,601 shares of company stock worth $2,491,550 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

