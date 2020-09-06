Ajo LP Invests $297,000 in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Ajo LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in SkyWest by 33.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SkyWest by 962.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SkyWest by 438.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

