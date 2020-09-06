Ajo LP Reduces Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in QCR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in QCR by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of QCR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $481.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.09. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.81 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

