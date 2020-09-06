Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,602,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,507 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.02% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $33,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

