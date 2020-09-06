Ajo LP Increases Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Ajo LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 141,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,788,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,591,000 after buying an additional 663,256 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 211,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 76.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 487,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 211,691 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE ZTO opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.26. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

