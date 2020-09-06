Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $34.08 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,715 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.46% of Rogers worth $34,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rogers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 936,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,438,000 after buying an additional 444,102 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Rogers by 48.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 468,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,282,000 after buying an additional 152,052 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $13,991,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $13,583,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rogers by 3,473.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 72,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROG opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $110.97. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $75.72 and a 52 week high of $157.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $191.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $47,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

