Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $34.26 Million Stock Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,602 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 564,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.08% of Popular worth $34,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Popular Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.31.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

