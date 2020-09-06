Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Shares Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP increased its stake in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Retrophin by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the first quarter valued at $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Retrophin by 335.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Retrophin alerts:

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. Retrophin Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock valued at $267,026 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.