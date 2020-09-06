Ajo LP Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Ajo LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 26.3% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 674.7% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 24,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 68,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 990,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Modine Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

NYSE:MOD opened at $6.70 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $342.69 million, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.39.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.