Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 521,073 shares of company stock valued at $27,579,759. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

