Ajo LP Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,703,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

CI stock opened at $178.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day moving average is $184.87. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 52,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $11,295,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,362,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $932,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,701 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,172 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

