Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,071 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Brink’s worth $31,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 68.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brink’s by 216.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,030,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,910,000 after purchasing an additional 705,142 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 36.9% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 606,149 shares in the last quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Brink’s by 57.2% in the second quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,301,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,241,000 after purchasing an additional 473,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Brink’s by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after purchasing an additional 317,722 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCO. Standpoint Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

NYSE BCO opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 141.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

