Barclays PLC Sells 19,643 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 71.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.69. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.31.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 16.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

