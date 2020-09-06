Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Medifast worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000.

Shares of MED opened at $160.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.21. Medifast Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $183.54.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

