EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of EnPro Industries worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 14.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,416,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,050,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 431,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,080,000 after acquiring an additional 84,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EnPro Industries by 102.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 97,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 49,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NYSE NPO opened at $58.36 on Friday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $72.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPO shares. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.