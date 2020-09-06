Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Safehold worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Safehold by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 14,257 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Safehold by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Safehold by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its stake in Safehold by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAFE opened at $58.43 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $67.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43 and a beta of -0.41.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 9,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.44 per share, with a total value of $499,996.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,526,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,616,071.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $8,626,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 61,110 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,706 and sold 292,030 shares valued at $15,105,785. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

