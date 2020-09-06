Barclays PLC Purchases 26,339 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,339 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.13% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after acquiring an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 998,991 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,206,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,154,000 after buying an additional 342,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,003,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after buying an additional 163,134 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $211,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

