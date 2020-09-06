6,625 Shares in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $76,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.5775 dividend. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.98%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

