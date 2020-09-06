6,625 Shares in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Nextera Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $76,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine raised Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners stock opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a $0.5775 dividend. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Nextera Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -152.98%.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

