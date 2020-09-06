Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,956 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of Alaska Air Group worth $52,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 22,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.