State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Holdings in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 6,277,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,433,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 1,618,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in At Home Group by 5,780.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. At Home Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $964.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $785,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,332 shares of company stock worth $6,136,912 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

