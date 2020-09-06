Blair William & Co. IL Has $324,000 Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

