Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Lincoln National by 187.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 2.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

