Blair William & Co. IL Has $336,000 Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,743,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $176.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $182.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.