Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,382 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,382 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $122,144,000 after buying an additional 911,215 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 99.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,394,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,056,000 after buying an additional 696,642 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 68,245.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 486,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,407,000 after buying an additional 485,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 33.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,860,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 471,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 56.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Cross Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,694 shares of company stock worth $1,214,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

