Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in NIO during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in NIO by 807.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NIO from $16.00 to $18.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

NIO opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.86. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $21.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

