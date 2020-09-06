Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $59,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

NYSE HPE opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.