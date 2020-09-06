Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,619 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLMN. Jana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 7,985,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,474,000 after purchasing an additional 223,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after buying an additional 140,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,967,000 after buying an additional 314,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,233,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,153,000 after buying an additional 330,179 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.47.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLMN opened at $16.90 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

