iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.25 and last traded at $55.89. 463,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 790,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62.

